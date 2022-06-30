URA has beaten KCCA and Vipers to the signature of UPDF right back James Begisa. The defender named as the best right back in 2021/22 season signs a two year contract with the Tax Collectors [Grace Mbabazi]

Proline Captain Noordin Bunjo is a target for Soltilo Bright Stars and sixteen time champions SC Villa [SK13 Sports]

Vipers have agreed terms with UPDF highly rated left back Isa Mubiru [Swift Sports]

SC Villa have turned their attention on Mike Mutebi to replace Petros Koukouras as Head Coach with Abdallah Mubiru hesitant to join the Jogoos [Bukedde FM]

Ceaser Manzoki will stay at Vipers despite massive interest from Tanzania’s Simba and Young Africans [Football 256]

Goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga has reliably agreed terms with Gaddafi FC on a two year contract after his contract with Onduparaka expired [Swift Sports]

Angelo Lonyesi is set for a return to Police FC to steer them through the Fufa Big League following the departure of Abdallah Mubiru led technical staff [SK13 Sports]

Former Proline and Wakiso Giants goalkeeping coach Swaib Ssebagala could be the next Soltilo Bright Stars coach in that department [SK13 Sports]

Enock Walusimbi and Sadat Anaku will hold trials at Scottish side Dundee United. [Sports Nation]

Eric Ssenjobe, Derrick Emukule, Rashid Mukungu, Raymond Onyai, Nicholas Kabonge, Alfred Onek, Ivan Ocholit and Andrew Okiring have been invited by teams in Spain and Portugal [Sports Nation]

Simon Baligeya (FC Lyon) Ivan Irinimbabazi (AS Saint Priest), Hakim Kiwanuka (Olympique Laval) and Ali Mwirusi (FC Vaulx) will go in France for trials as well [Sports Nation]