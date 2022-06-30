Uganda U-20 international midfielder Faisal Wabyona is aware of the big task ahead of him after penning a five year contract at KCCA FC.

The Big Talent Academy graduate was unveiled by the Kasasiro as their second signing after Moses Waiswa who was confirmed over three weeks ago.

“I feel very happy to sign for KCCA FC,” Wabyona told the club website. “This is a very big club and I am aware of the task at hand but I am ready for the competition,” he added.

Wabyona played under Morley Byekwaso on the Hippos and says the decision to join KCCA was partly because of the gaffer.

“I have worked with the Manager Morley Byekwaso at the U20 National Team and this was an easy decision for me to make. I can wait to get started soon with the lads.”

Wabyona was part of the KCCA squad that played against Burundi’s Aigle Noir last week in the Nkurunziza Cup.