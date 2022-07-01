Uganda Cricket Association introduced Alan Mugume as the new CEO to replace Martin Ondeko for the next three years.

Martin Ondeko has served Uganda Cricket for 13 years, three of those and the others in different roles ended his tenure on 30/06/2022.

Alan Mugume joins Uganda Cricket at a critical stage where they need to make sure that their national teams perform at the highest level as well as ensure that the game grows throughout the whole country.

Uganda Cricket Association Chairman Michael Nuwagaba mentioned that;

1st we would like to thank Martin to his service to Uganda Cricket for the last 13 years and we wish him the best in his future endevours. We welcome Alan to the team and our decision was based on where we would like to go as an entity. We need to build our commercial viability as an organisation because we need resources to make sure we can sustain the associaition. Alan has a back ground in finance that should help us improve in this regard and we shall give him the support to succeed. Michael Nuwagaba UCA Chairman.

Alan with a background in investment finance is keen to get started and this is what he said at his unveiling

I would like to thank Martin for his service to Uganda Cricket and he has laid a great platform for me to and the team to carry on. I am excited to be joining Uganda Cricket and it is going to be my priority to make sure that we develop systems that work upto the last detail that will ultimately bring sucess for us on the pitch. Our team will be going to Jersey next month and their performance is important for us to achieve the ODI dream. My focus for the 1st 100 heads will be to make sure that i lean as much as i can to ensure that we are a successful entity. Alan Mugume – CEO Uganda Cricket Association

Alan will now oversee the key engagements for the national team, the cricket cranes travel to Zimbabwe next week for the Global T20 World Cup qualifiers ahead of the all-important final league of the Challenge League B in Jersey.