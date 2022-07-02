Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president Moses Muhangi is among the 12 successful candidates eligible for the upcoming AFBC elections.

In a communique from AFBC interim board members; Pearl Dlamini and Elise Seignolle, the 12 candidates were passed.

The letter confirming the candidates was addressed to the AFBC Interim Board members, AFBC national federations and the respective candidates.

“This is to inform you the BIIU Interim Nomination Unit and the IBA Ethics Committee completed the vetting check of the candidates to the upcoming AFBC Elections to be held at the AFBC extraordinary Congress on 16 July 2022” the letter read.

Muhangi is among the three candidates that were nominated by the BIIU Interim Nomination Unit.

The other two are Cameroon’s Bertrand Mendouga and Fazil Ferhat Abdelnour from Algeria.

Eleven candidates are eligible for the Presidential Elections according to the decision of the IBA Ethics committee.

The 11 include; Irene Ntelamo (Botswana), Eric Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Alpha Amadou Balde (Guinea), Nabil Hilmi (Morocco), Wissam Zoubida (Morocco), Issoufou Abdou Mallam (Nigeria), Azamia Omo Agege (Nigeria), Cecil Siyabulela Nkwalo (South Africa) and Senegalese Anta Gueye.

Burundi Boxing president Dr Eric Ndashimiye (wearing eye glasses) with Moses Muhangi watching Uganda’s Boxing Champions League in Kampala

The candidates are allowed to start their campaigning which must be conducted in accordance with AFBC Regulations on congress and election adopted by the AFBC Interim Board.

All the candidates for election to an office on the Board must be present for that election at the Congress during which the election occurs (article 26.1 of the AFBC Constitution).

“The list of candidates may be amended or completed at a later stage once the Interim nomination. Unit and the International Boxing Association (IBA) Ethics Committee will have conducted additional verifications with respect to certain candidates, or if ineligible candidates appeal the decision of ineligibility.” The communication adds.