Uganda Rugby Union and Kenya Rugby Union were on Friday in no rush to release their matchday squads for the Quarterfinal tie in the Rugby Africa Men’s Cup.

This kept fans on both sides of the iconic Elgon mountain and the minute Migingo Islands guessing and raising their own blood pressures.

But eventually, in quick succession at around 10 p.m., the suspenseful wait was over.

By the look of things in the squad announcements, both technical benches have tried no new tricks in their selections.

On the Ugandan side, the trustworthy workhorse Ogena has been deployed at inside center unlike what many expected and had seen in some training sessions as the team sought a suitable midfield strategy.

Uganda Rugby Cranes head coach Mudoola revealed that he performed a thorough SWOT analysis to guide his selection.

“X-factor, team structure and opponent we are facing. I factored in their strengths and weaknesses, plus our capabilities, of course,” Mudoola said, as reported by Daily Monitor.

On the Kenyan side, John Okoth and Vincent Onyala who flourished in the Currie Cup maintain their places in the midfield.

The Kenya Simbas leadership have on multiple occasions said they are not undermining Uganda, and are ready to play like it is a final.

Looking at the replacements, Uganda has chosen a 6-2 split to match Kenya’s physicality in the closing stanzas while it is a 5-3 split for Kenya to keep the tempo of the match high.

Uganda Rugby Cranes Squad:

1 Santos Ssenteza, 2 Faragi Odugo, 3 Asuman Mugerwa, 4 Charles Uhuru, 5 Eliphaz Emong, 6 Mark Omoding, 7 Joaquim Chisano, 8 Scott Oluoch, 9 Paul Epillo, 10 Ivan Magomu (captain), 11 Lawrence Ssebuliba, 12 Pius Ogena, 13 Innocent Gwokto, 14 Solomon Okia, 15 Philip Wokorach. Replacements: 16 Ronald Kanyanya, 17 Collin Kimbowa, 18 Michael Otto, 19 Emmanuel Ecodu, 20 Akera Komakech, 21 Jacob Ochen, 22 Conrad Wanyama, 23 Joseph Aredo.

Kenya Simbas Squad:

1 Patrick Ouko, 2 Eugene Sifuna, 3 Ephraim Oduor, 4 Malcolm Onsando, 5 Thomas Okeyo, 6 George Nyambua, 7 Daniel Sikuta (captain), 8 Bethwel Anami, 9 Samuel Asati, 10 Dominic Coulson,11 Collins Injera, 12 John Okoth, 13 Vincent Onyala, 14 Jacob Ojee, 15 Darwin Mukidza. Replacements: 16 Teddy Akala, 17 Edward Mwaura, 18 Joseph Odero, 19 Brian Juma, 20 Davis Chenge, 21 Brian Tanga, 22 Jone Kubu, 23 Andrew Matoka.

The match will kick off at 4 p.m. EAT at the Stade Maurice-David in Aix-en-Provence.