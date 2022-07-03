2022 Buganda Masaza Cup:

All match day one results:

Busujju 1-2 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi Buwekula 1-0 Gomba

Gomba Kyaggwe 1-1 Busiro

Busiro Bugerere 2-1 Ssese

Ssese Ssingo 1-0 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Buvuma 1-0 Buluuli

Buluuli Butambala 0-0 Mawokota

Mawokota Buddu 0-0 Mawogola

Mawogola Kooki Vs Kabula (postponed)

A total of 11 goals were netted in the eight games played on match day one of the 2022 Buganda Masaza Cup.

There were five clear cut victories and three stalemates.

Only one victory was on the road, Bulemeezi’s 2-1 win over Busujju.

Bulemeezi players celebrate one of their two goals on the road away to Busujju.

Skipper Sulaiman Oscar Ssesaazi (penalty) and Peter Calvin Emayo scored for Bulemeezi.

David Kitaka pulled back the consolation for the hosts, Busujju.

Last season’s losing finalists Buwekula edged record champions Gomba 1-0 in Mubende.

Teenager Shafik Kakande was the hero with the winner for Buwekula, a side coached by Frank Mulindwa.

School children entertain guests at Masaka recreational stadium

Bugerere pipped islanders Ssese 2-1.

Dickson Matama and Mark Ssali (penalty) scored for Bugerere as Andrew Mukasa was on target for the visitors.

Ssingo overcame Kyadondo 1-0 with Amuli Mukasa the scorer at the Ssaza playground in Mityana.

Another Lake Victoria Island team Buvuma recorded a historic 1-0 home win over visiting Buluuli.

Stuart Kezaala was the hero with Buvuma’s goal.

Kyaggwe and Busiro played to a 1-all draw at the Nakisunga Ssaza playground.

Hussein Ssenoga scored for the home side as Akram Shafik Muzanyi replied for Busiro.

“We are satisfied by the point earned from the draw away from home. We would have wished to start with maximum points but a point on the road is good enough” Simon Peter Mugerwa, Busiro’s head coach revealed.

Immensely gifted Buddu player Denis Kalanzi in action against Mawogola during the official opening match

Two games ended in goal-less stalemates.

Butambala’s home duel against Mawokota in Mpigi as well as the official opener between Buddu and Mawogola at Masaka recreational stadium that was graced by His Majesty the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Meanwhile, a new date will be set for the postponed match between Kooki and Kabula.

This tournament accomodates players who do not play for the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League as well as the national U-23 and senior teams.

It has been played since 2004 and is sponsored by Airtel, Centenary Bank, BBS Telefaina, UNAIDS and CBS radio.