Morocco gave a good account of themselves in the opening game of the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

The Atlas Lionesses registered a 1-0 win over Burkina Faso before their fans at Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.

Captain Ghizlane Chebbak scored the only goal that separated the teams in the low-scoring affair.

The 31-year-old scored direct from a well taken free-kick that went beyond goalkeeper Mariam Ouattara.

Despite being dominant especially in the opening stanza, Morocco failed to stretch their advantage.

In the second stanza, Burkina Faso came back an improved side in a bid to salvage at least a point.

The hosts were however resilient holding onto the 1-0 score to secure maximum points.

Morocco will return to action on Tuesday against Uganda while Burkina Faso will face Senegal.