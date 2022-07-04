The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced changes in dates/time for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament that will be hosted by Côte d’Ivoire will not be held between June and July next year but instead six months later.

“TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 moved to January and February 2024,” reads a statement on the CAF website.

The development was confirmed by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, indicating the decision was made at the CAF Executive Committee meeting in Morocco.

“The Executive Committee has decided that the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire will be postponed to the months of January and February 2024,” confirmed Motsepe.

The reason for the postponement is the adverse weather conditions in Ivory Coast with heavy rains expected between June and July.

Two qualifying rounds have already been played and it is not known whether the games will be adjusted given the changes in kickoff dates.