The Caf Champions League final will be played over two legs again, Africa’s football governing body CAF has confirmed.

The decision is one of the key ones from the CAF Executive Meeting in Morocco over the weekend as the TotalEnergies Africa Womens Cup got underway.

Al Ahly was left fuming after the last season’s final was hosted by Morocco where Raja Casablanca the eventual winners come from.

“The CAF President announced that going forward the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final will now be played over two legs,” read a statement on the Caf website.

“I appreciate the huge amount of unhappiness that the president of Al Ahly expressed in relation to the hosting of the African Champions League final here [in Morocco],” said Caf President Patrice Motsepe.

African Super League

Meanwhile, Motsepe also revealed the African Super League will commence next year in August.

During last year’s Extraordinary General Assembly in Egypt, the 54 Member Associations unanimously voted to go-ahead with the competition and gave a mandate to the President and the Executive Committee to lead the implementation of the competition.

Dr Motsepe said: “The decision has now been taken to implement the CAF Super League. It will start in August 2023 and we will launch it during CAF’s 44th Ordinary Assembly in Tanzania on August 10. We have been inundated with investors and sponsors, who are anxious to partner with us on the CAF Super League. It has huge potential to significantly uplift African football and to make it even more powerful.”

Motsepe paid respect to Fifa President Gianni Infantino for the support and promised all stakeholders will be engaged for the success of the lucrative project.

“We will be engaging with stakeholders over the next few weeks to discuss the mechanics of the tournament and will release further details shortly.

“A significant amount of the money from the CAF Super League will be invested back into African football and part of the process involves giving $1 million every year to every one of CAF’s 54 Member Associations as a contribution to football and youth development.”

The African Super League will be played by the top 24 ranked clubs at the time.