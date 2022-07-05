Arthur Alestair Blick is the 2022 National MX1 champion.

It is already early celebrations for the 18-year-old with two rounds left for the season.

Alestair claimed the MX1 title during the fifth round of the MX championship on the weekend at Garuga.

The weekend’s victory was the fourth in the five events this season adding up to 294 points. Alestair holds a 192 points advantage over second placed Abdul Damba.

It is the third consecutive MX1 title for Alestair.

“I’m honestly excited to be able to defend the MX1 title for the second time since 2020. It’s definitely exciting.

“This title officially makes me a 10-time national motocross champion which is really a blessing. And it is amazing to be able to achieve such heights in the sport,” said Alestair.

Despite sealing the national title, the multi-talented Alestair is not yet done for the season as he is targeting bigger accolades this year.

“I am now planning to give it my all for the Motocross of All African Nations in August and win my first Continental Championship.

“I have only attained a second runner up. So the goal this year is to get a first place finish,” he added.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Away from the African title, Alestair also has the regional MX title in line having secured a second place in the first round that Uganda hosted in April.

“I would like to win the Central African Championship too. I managed to get 2nd in the first challenge, so if I win the second challenge that would make me the 2022 Motocross Central African Champion.”

(Credit: Innocent Mutaawe)

Alestair Blick is currently the Uganda MX team captain and has a dream of leading Uganda to the regional and continental titles this year.

“It is a privilege to captain the team Uganda and I would like to successfully lead the team to win the central African challenge as well as the all African MX championship since it will be hosted here.”

“Team Uganda managed to win in it once back in 2012 when it was hosted by Uganda, it’s only fitting to try and do the same in 2022 the year since it’s being hosted once again by Uganda,” he added.

Meanwhile, the weekend’s event had Filbert Muwonge, Miguel Katende, Hellena Birungi, Jerome Mubiru, Milton Obote Akena among the winners of respective categories at Garuga.