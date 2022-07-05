Day 3 of Table Tennis Series Results:

Parvin Nangonzi 3-1 Jemimah Nakawala (11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6)

Jemimah Nakawala (11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6) Parvin Nangonzi 3-1 Rita Nakhumitsa (11-6, 11-5, 5-11, 12-10)

Rita Nakhumitsa (11-6, 11-5, 5-11, 12-10) Parvin Nangonzi 3-0 Florence Seera (13-11, 11-9, 11-7)

Florence Seera (13-11, 11-9, 11-7) Rita Nakhumitsa 3-2 Florence Seera (11-4, 11-6, 7-11, 9-11, 11-6)

Florence Seera (11-4, 11-6, 7-11, 9-11, 11-6) Rita Nakhumitsa 1-3 Jemimah Nakawala (7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 4-11)

Jemimah Nakawala (7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 4-11) Jemimah Nakawala 3-0 Florence Seera (11-8, 11-6, 11-10)

Parvin Nangonzi was in scintillating form as she won all her three games during round three of the Table Tennis series for the Birmingham bound team preparing prior to the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The teenager beat fellow Nakasero club teammate Jemimah Nakawala 3-1, Rita Nakhumitsa 3-1 and a white-wash against Florence Seera 3-0.

Against Nakawala, Nangonzi won the first two set 11-7 and 11-9 before Nakawala pulled back 9-11.

Nangonzi was more composed, coming top in the final set 11-6.

The second game for Nangonzi ended 3-1 against Nakhumitsa (11-6, 11-5, 11-5, 12-10).

Parvin Nangonzi serves the ball

Her final game was rather very easy, triumphing 3-0 over Seera who came to the series on top.

Nangonzi gritted her teeth to take set one 13-11 after Seera had forced a dunce.

She also won the subsequent two sets 11-9 and 11-7.

“I have been training very well since we went to residential camp and hopefully, I maintain this form going to the games” the press shy Table Tennis player revealed.

Nangonzi was also on Monday, 4th July 2022 confirmed by the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) as the most outstanding player for the year 2021.

Florence Seera returns the ball against Parvin Nangonzi. Seera lost 3-0 (11-13,9-11 and 7-11)

Other games:

After losing to Nangonzi, Nakawala won her remaining two matches against Nakhumitsa 3-1 and Seera 3-0.

Nakawala won the first set 11-7 over Nakhumitsa who leveled 1-all with victory in the second set 11-7.

Nakawala then won the next two sets 11-8 and 11-4.

Against Seera, Nakawala was bullish, winning 3-0(11-8, 11-6 and 11-10) during the very last game.

Nakhumitsa’s one moment to shine was during the very first game as she beat Seera.

Nakhumitsa won the first two sets with ease 11-4 and 11-6.

Seera gallantly fought back to win the next two sets 11-7 and 11-9 to force a decider).

Nakhumitsa rallied back to win the decider 11-6 and record her first win of during the third round of the series.

Standings after day 3

After day 3, Nangonzi has 15 points and tops the standings.

The other three players all have 14 points apiece but on countback, Seera and Nakawala are joint second as Nakhumitsa is fourth.

The team is currently pitched camp at Elite High School, Entebbe under head coach Jude Mutete.

The next series of trials will come on day four next Monday, 11th July 2022.