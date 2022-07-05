Ibrahim Sadam Juma has announced his departure from SC Villa just six months after joining the club.

The highly rated midfielder joined the Jogoos in the January window and was instrumental in helping the club survive relegation after an abysmal season.

“At this point, I have made up my mind and decided not to renew my contract with SC Villa as it was planned,” Sadam said in a statement.

— Ibrahim Sadam Juma (@SadamJuma_) July 4, 2022

“It was great honour that I fulfilled my childhood dream of playing for the biggest club in Uganda and for the six months I have spent there, there were challenges and dedicated that at one time, I feel super proud of myself of what I contributed to the Jogoos last season although it wasn’t the best for the fans and I pray next season that the club can compete strongly in the UPL.”

Juma is one of the few players in the country that has played for all VEK sides and Vipers SC.

Before joining the 16-time champions, he had spent close to two years without playing competitive football after he had left KCCA FC.