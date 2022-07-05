Uganda Premier League Chanpions Vipers Sports Club have announced their first signing ahead of the off season.

The Venoms on Tuesday confirmed left back Isa Mubiru as their new player, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

“We have signed defender Isa Mubiru from Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Football Club for an undisclosed fee, the left back agreeing a three-year deal until 2025,” reads a statement on Vipers SC website.

The 25-year old defender in his remarks indicated this is a great step in his career and looking forward to a great stay at the club.

” Moving to Vipers SC is a big and important step in my life. I am delighted to be joining Vipers SC at this very exciting time for the club. I’m looking forward to being a part of this experienced, dynamic squad as we challenge for honours next season.”

Mubiru comes as a direct replacement for Aziz Kayondo who recently left for Royal Monarchs in USA.

He will be contending for the left back spot with Disan Galiwango.