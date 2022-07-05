Defender Yudaya Nakayenze and midfielder Hasifah Nassuna will miss tonight’s clash against hosts Morocco at the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations.

Uganda heads into Tuesday’s game seeking a positive result to keep their knockout dreams alive but coach George Lutalo will have a depleted squad with Nakayenze and Nassuna not available.

Reports indicate the duo is ruled due to illness and is part of the four changes the gaffer has made in the team.

In the absence of Nakayenze, Margaret Namirimu has been handed a starting slot but will partner midfielder Phionah Nabbumba who will play as a make-shift defender with Aisha Nantongo relegated to the bench.

Sandra Nabweteme who impressed in the game against Senegal will start in place of Nassuna.

The other change sees Fazila Ikwaput starting ahead of Viola Nambi.

Starting XI: Ruth Aturo, Asia Nakibuuka, Sumaya Komuntale, Phionah Nabbumba, Margaret Namirimu, Joan Nabirye, Shamirah Nalugya, Sandra Nabweteme, Ritah Kivumbi, Fauzia Najjemba, Fazila Ikwaput

Substitutes: Daisy Nakaziro(GK), Vanessa Edith Karungi(GK), Aisha Nantongo, Tracy Jones Akiror, Margret Kunihira, Sheebah Zalwango, Viola Nambi, Riticia Nabbosa, Joanita Ainembabazi, Lillian Mutuuzo