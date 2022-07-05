WAFCON 2022 | Group A | Matchday Two

Match: Uganda vs Morocco

Venue: Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex

Kickoff: 11PM (EAT)

Uganda’s Senior Women National Football Team returns to action tonight at the ongoing WAFCON Championship with a crunch encounter against hosts Morocco.

The Crested Cranes must get a positive result against the Atlas Lionesses if advancing to the knockout phase is to be realised.

A 2-0 loss to Senegal on Sunday means Uganda has an uphill task of securing either a draw or win against Morocco.

George Lutalo, the Crested Cranes head coach is aware of what is at stake and he is convinced his charges will rectify the mistakes made in the game against Senegal.

“We come into this game on the back of a loss. Having looked at our performance, we have tried to rectify our mistakes and hope for improvement against hosts Morocco. It is a tough game for us but we must find a good result to keep our dreams alive,” he said.

Captain, Ruth Aturo still carries hopes and very convinced that the team will give full commitment against Morocco.

“We have kept our heads high and not reading so much into the loss against Senegal. Definitely, there were mistakes committed and all we want is to improve and make sure we get better against Morocco.”

In the other Group A game, Burkina Faso will face Senegal at the same venue.