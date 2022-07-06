Rugby Africa Men’s Cup 2022 – Placement Match 1:

Uganda vs Senegal

Kick-off: 4 p.m. EAT

Coming off a disappointing albeit not surprising display against rivals Kenya in the quarterfinal, changes have rung in the Uganda Rugby Cranes XV line-up for the placement match.

The Rugby Cranes XV take on Senegal in the first placement match of the Rugby Africa Men’s Cup 2022. The match will kick off at 4 p.m. EAT at the Stade Pierre-Delort in Marseille, about 32 kilometres driving distance from Aix-en-Provence where the quarterfinal was played.

While the front row remains unchanged, the second row sees Akera Komakech replace the injured Eliphaz Emong. On the back row, Jacob Ochen, who impressed off the bench and scored the lone try against Kenya, pushes Mark Omoding to the replacements.

The other changes are in the back three. Philip Wokorach switches to the openside wing in the place of Solomon Okia who is out of the squad altogether. The fullback position is manned by Joseph Aredo.

For the replacements, it is a 5-3 split with Alhaji Manano and Timothy Odongo awaiting an opportunity to earn their first senior caps.

Uganda Rugby Cranes Squad vs Senegal:

Starting: 1 Santos Ssenteza, 2 Faragi Odugo, 3 Asuman Mugerwa, 4 Charles Uhuru, 5 Akera Komakech, 6 Jacob Ochen, 7 Joaquim Chisano, 8 Scott Oluoch, 9 Paul Epillo, 10 Ivan Magomu (captain), 11 Lawrence Ssebuliba, 12 Pius Ogena, 13 Innocent Gwokto, 14 Philip Wokorach, 15 Joseph Aredo.

1 Santos Ssenteza, 2 Faragi Odugo, 3 Asuman Mugerwa, 4 Charles Uhuru, 5 Akera Komakech, 6 Jacob Ochen, 7 Joaquim Chisano, 8 Scott Oluoch, 9 Paul Epillo, 10 Ivan Magomu (captain), 11 Lawrence Ssebuliba, 12 Pius Ogena, 13 Innocent Gwokto, 14 Philip Wokorach, 15 Joseph Aredo. Replacements: 16 Ronald Kanyanya, 17 Collin Kimbowa, 18 Michael Otto, 19 Emmanuel Ecodu, 20 Mark Omoding, 21 Conrad Wanyama, 22 Alhaji Manano, 23 Timothy Odongo.

Senegal Squad vs Uganda:

Starting: 1 Fernandez Correa, 2 Kaba Cisse, 3 Semou Diame, 4 Mouhamed Samba (captain), 5 Kaman Gassama, 6 Abdelkarim Fofana, 7 Lamine Silla, 8 Abobakary Signate, 9 Demba Kane, 10 Aldric Folliot, 11 Saibo Sakho, 12 Cheikhou Dakankha, 13 Alassane Sagna, 14 Ousmane Soumah, 15 Mamadou Ndiaye.

1 Fernandez Correa, 2 Kaba Cisse, 3 Semou Diame, 4 Mouhamed Samba (captain), 5 Kaman Gassama, 6 Abdelkarim Fofana, 7 Lamine Silla, 8 Abobakary Signate, 9 Demba Kane, 10 Aldric Folliot, 11 Saibo Sakho, 12 Cheikhou Dakankha, 13 Alassane Sagna, 14 Ousmane Soumah, 15 Mamadou Ndiaye. Replacements: 16 Moustapha Ndiaye, 17 Ousmane Ndiaye, 18 Tony Lanauve, 19 Youssouf Yatera, 20 Mokhtar Sougoufara, 21 Babacar Ba, 22 Abou Sy, 23 Mamadou Mor Ndiaye.

The Senegal squad is not unfamiliar to Uganda. Four of the players; Babacar Ba, Alassane Sagna, Abou Sy, and Ousmane Soumah, featured during the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens in Kampala.

All-African match official line-up:

Referee Talent Gandiwa

At the center and along the touchlines, an all-African line-up will officiate this placement match. Zimbabwe’s Talent Gandiwa will be assisted by Namibian Nicardo Pienaar and Aymen Jriji from Tunisia. However, the Television Match Official is Eric Briquet Campin from the French Federation of Rugby.