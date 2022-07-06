KCCA have confirmed parting ways with eight players including fans favourite Gift Ali, Patrick Kaddu and promising youngster Joseph Bukenya.

Gift Ali joined the Kasasiro in 2018 and has been one of the longest serving players at the club among the current squad.

He was an influential figure in the successful side under Mike Mutebi but injury forced him on the sidelines last season under new manager Morley Byekwaso.

Patrick Henry Kaddu scored 32 goals for KCCA FC in two seasons

Bukenya, a KCCA graduate signed a professional contract in 2019 but his contract won’t be renewed upon expiry at the end of July.

Other players include experienced forwards Erisa Ssekisambu and Patrick Kaddu who joined the Lugogo based side in January this year but failed to have any impact as the team had one of the worst campaigns in recent years.

KCCA midfielder Yasser Mugerwa takes on Onduparaka’s Davis Mayanja (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Yasser Mugerwa, Innocent Wafula and Davis Kasirye (the club’s top scorer) last season with 7 league goals are also let go with the club opting not to give them new contracts after just one season.

CLUB STATEMENT!

Andrew Samson Kigozi is another player on the list whose time at Lugogo has been cut short.

Kigozi joined KCCA under Mutebi after an impressive campaign with Police FC but failed to repeat the same in the Yellow and Blue of KCCA.

Andrew Samson Kigozi in KCCA colours

Shockingly, five of the eight players dropped were signed by current manager Byekwaso who went for experience over young players who had blossomed under Mutebi.

Of Byekwaso’s signings since taking over, Emmanuel Wasswa and Brian Kayanja (injured for the whole of last season), Geoffrey Wasswa and Filbert Obenchan (second stint) stay on at Lugogo.

The club has already started strengthening with Moses Waiswa and Faisal Wabyona added to the squad.