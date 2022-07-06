

Current national rally championship leader Ponsiano Lwakataka says he is under no pressure to chase for victory as the championship heads to Fort Portal this weekend.

On a search for his third NRC title, Lwakataka is setting his contention not beyond a third position this weekend to guarantee his lead.

He has 262 points from three events; 122 points more than second placed Jas Mangat.

“It is so obvious that I want this title and I will do all that I can. I will go to Fort Portal with less pressure since I will not be after a win.

“Our strategy is to keep within the top three positions. So, a third position will be very vital for us to stay on top of the standings,” said Lwakataka.

Ponsiano Lwakataka(R) and co-driver Paul Musaazi(L) Credit: John Batanudde

Tight competition is anticipated in the Fort Portal rally with Ronald Sebuguzi debuting the Ford Fiesta Proto, Duncan Mubiru and Jas Mangat.

However, Lwakataka is less worried about the competition ahead.

“First Mubiru and Sebuguzi need time to learn the cars. So don’t expect top speeds from them.

“For Mangat he can go for a win but my target remains third position and I will be very fine with that. My sponsors have done everything to ensure we person well,” he added.

Fort Portal rally will cover nine stages with a total competitive distance of 122.66kilometres.