Crested Cranes duo of Fauzia Najjemba and Fazila Ikwaput has been nominated in Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards 2022.

The aforementioned forwards were part of the shortlists released by the African football governing body on Wednesday.

Ikwaput has been named among 30 players that will contend for the 2022 African Female Footballer gong.

See more #EmpoweringOurGame! Lifting one another! ✨



Ten young talents are up for the Young Player of the Year! 🏆 #CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/33y0mZ5GsY — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2022

Her exploits with Lady Doves FC and the National team helped her to get to the shortlist.

Last year, Ikwaput guided the Masindi based out to their first League title where she finished both as the top scorer and MVP.

She would go on to help the club finish third in the CECAFA Regional Qualifiers with four goals to get name.

Last season, she was a joint top scorer in the FUFA Women Super League with 16 goals same as Hasifah Nassuna of UCU Lady Cardinals.

On the national team, Ikwaput was influential as Uganda clinched the 2022 CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship, scoring 6 goals and ending as the MVP.

She is in the same shortlist with players such as Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria who has won the accolade four times, South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana, Rasheedat Ajibade and Linda Mothlaho among others.

Najjemba on the other hand has been nominated in the Africa Young Player of the Year category with nine other players.

See more We had a historic season highlighted by the first ever #TotalEnergiesCAFWCL ✨



Strong competition for the Interclub Player of the Year award! 🌍 #CAFAwards2022 #EmpoweringOurGame pic.twitter.com/lHtTxdO8fE — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2022

The ambidextrous forward made her name at the 2022 CECAFA U20 Women’s Championship where she finished as top scorer with 12 goals in six games.

At the start of this year, she made a move to BIIK Shymkent in Kazakhstan where she has already scored 9 goals and registered 6 assists.