Nigerian forward has seen her journey at the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations end prematurely after suffering an injury.

The lethal forward who plies her trade with Barcelona in Spain will not feature for Nigerian again in Morocco.

Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the development on Wednesday indicating the four-time African Player of the Year suffered a Grade 2 Medial Collateral Ligament strain in the eighth minute of their opening Group C game against South Africa on Monday.

Despite carrying on up to the 82nd minute when she was substituted, Oshoala clearly looked uncomfortable and after examination, it has been confirmed she will miss the rest of the tournament.

It should be noted that Oshoala came to the tournament on the back of a long term injury she suffered at her club.

Nigeria has some work cut out for them after losing against South Africa in the first game. The Super Falcons will need to re-act on Thursday as they face Botswana.

The 9-time WAFCON winners currently sit third in Group C behind table leaders Botswana and second-placed South Africa who both won their opening games.