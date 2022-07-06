Uganda’s football entity Kiwafu Lions FC is once again a beneficiary of friendly football souls in the diaspora.

Lonchore Castle AFC, a community football team based in Cowdenbeath, Fife – Scotland is the latest entity to join the Makindye based entity following close association with Glasgow based Celtic Football Club.

Craig McMaihin clad in the Kiwafu Lions branded jersey

Team head Craig McMaihin, his wife Sallyanne, children Jameson and Lake as well as friends like Kris and the whole team led the fundraiser to help raise money (at least £1,000) and design a new kit.

The customized kits, playing boots and balls have been secured awaiting shipment to Uganda.

Craig McMaihin shows off the goalkeeping kit

The equipment has 19 jerseys, 2 goalkeepers’ jerseys, over 10 balls and 30 pairs of playing boots.

McMaihin and colleagues had a run around Lochore Castle, West Lomond Hill and the En Benarty Hill.

On the En Benarty Hill

Aloft the West Lomond Hill summit

Paul Dronyi, one of the team leaders at Kiwafu Lions is humbled by the generosity of McMaihin and colleagues for the support.

“I thank the efforts of Craig McMaihin for his deliberate efforts to help us get equipment (balls, jersey and boots). These will surely push us a great deal. I also thank his immediate family and friends for the collective effort to have this realized” Paul Dronyi reveals.

Kiwafu Lions FC was founded in 2014

For starters, Kiwafu Football Club is located at Kiwafu B Zone, Kansanga in Uganda’s capital city – Kampala.

It was founded in 2014 and currently plays in the fourth division tier of Kampala region football association under the federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

This club was started by the famous Dronyi brothers – Paul and David.

These two are sons to former Express Football Club goalkeeper, David Dronyi Senior.

Key Products:

Kiwafu Lions has produced several players as Ali “Okocha” Mukiibi (featured for Uganda U-20 in 2018 as well as the Butambala Ssaza team in 2018), Isaac Wamala (played for Mawokota Ssaza in 2018), Edward “Baba” Mubiru (young brother to Uganda Cranes international Baba Kizito, played for Butambala in 2016 and Kyaggwe in 2018), Farouk Sesanga ( Vice Captain of Njovu Clan and Masaza cup winner with Gomba Ssaza in 2014) as well as David Sanya (played for both Singo and Gomba), among others.

Challenges:

Kiwafu Lions seeks for sponsorship that will carter for expenses in terms of match fees, training and match equipment as well as a decent play ground to elude the time bomb aspect.

At the moment, there are 30 players duly registered at Kiwafu Lions Football Club.

Profile: