Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers Sports Club have confirmed the signing of midfielder Joseph Youngman.

The Venoms made the news official on Tuesday morning, following days of speculation.

The Kitende based outfit confirmed Youngman joins them from Soltilo Bright Stars on a two-year deal.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Marvin Joseph Youngman on a two-year deal,” confirms a statement on the club website.

With growing concerns about the future of midfielder Bobosi Byaruganga who is poised for a move abroad, Youngman might have come in as a direct replacement.

The dynamic midfielder impressed while at Soltilo Bright Stars, attracting the attention of Uganda Cranes coach Milutin Sredojevic.

After a series of test games including a tournament in Uzbekistan, Youngman eventually earned his competitive debut for the national team in the 2-0 loss to Algeria.

Youngman becomes the second signing for the Venoms, joining left back Isa Mubiru who was announced on Monday.

Considering that the team is preparing to play in CAF Champions League, more additions are expected to be made with reports hinting about Abdu Lumala as the next addition.