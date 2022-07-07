Two football from Uganda and Tanzania are in Spain for the 2022 Donest Cup.

Ugandan John Opio (Paoriner Academy) and Sabeer Manji (Future Stars Academy, Tanzania) traveled to Spain for this annual youth tournament.

These two footballers were rewarded for their outstanding performances during the 2021 East African Chipkizi Cup hosted in Arusha city, Tanzania.

This travel trip was part of the strategy to appreciate talented footballers, promote youth football and the tournament which marked the 12th edition.

Sabers Manji with others

Both players are taking part in the U-13 category of the Donesta Cup and have featured in two matches.

Their team has now won 2 games out of 2 matches; 1-0 and 4-0 with Opio scoring a towering header during the 4-0 victory.

Sabers Manji

“I thank our partners from Wakatake of Japan that made this possible by giving young talents from the 2021 East African Chipkizi Cup this great opportunity.” Matthew Lya reveals.

The new partnership with Spanish football will present great recording and scouting opportunities, focusing U-17 and U-20.