The Singleton Match Play Challenge Season 6:

Grand Finale – Saturday, 9th July 2022

Main Final : Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore Vs Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira

: Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore Vs Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira Third-place Play-off: Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan Vs Charles Kagombe & Edrae Kagombe

Professionals:

Final: Ronald Rugumayo Vs Silver Opio

Ronald Rugumayo Vs Silver Opio Third Place play-off: Abraham Ainemani Vs Rodell Gaita

*At Entebbe Golf Club

It will predictably be business unusual at the lake side par 71 Entebbe club this Saturday as the curtains majestically shall be rolled down at the apex of the 6th season for the Singleton match play golf challenge.

Arguably the biggest golf amateur match play championship not only in Uganda, but the entire East Africa, this tournament has grown by leaps and bounds since inception in 2017.

For every round, the main championship has been supported by the enthusiastic subsidiary group that winds down business with a theme night at the 19th hole.

During the finale, it is a night in the Oscars affair as the golfers and invited guests will celebrate till late.

Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira celebrate after a successful putt on par 5-hole 7 during the 5th round of the Singleton match play season 6 in Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

On the course proper, it remains too close to predict as the pair of Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore shall lock horns against Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira, a duo tagged as “P-Squad”.

At stake is an all paid for trip to Dubai for the winning pair as well as other prizes by sponsors and partners.

Epic semi-final duels:

Tumwine and Borore eliminated a tough and determined pair of Brian Cable and James O’Sullivan via sudden death play-off after a square on 18 holes.

“The mission is not yet done. We have a final to play that we have prepared for very well. I believe, me and my partner will finish the job” Borore noted.

Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore smile after winning over Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan in sudden death (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ndase and Akatuhurira were a class act to dump out the golfing couple of Charles Kagombe and Edrae Kagombe on the 12th hole.

“We are eyeing the main prize at hand. Like we have played the previous rounds, teamwork and composure remain key in the final” Akatuhrira disclosed of their strategy.

The third place play off will see Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan against Charles Kagombe & Edrae Kagombe.

Meanwhile, the rest of the golfers will compete for various prizes in the subsidiary section.

A Golf caddie, Nasser Mackie hands over a club to Patrick Ndase (Credit: David Isabirye)

Professionals:

Ronald Rugumayo and Silver Opio will face off in the paid ranks finale.

At stake is Shs. 15,000,000 package, the total sum from the sponsors that the winner will pertake the biggest share.

“I am mentally and physically ready for the battle at hand. I have been training well and set to give my best shot coming to the final” Rugumayo, who has had a stellar performance since turning professional revealed.

Ronald Rugumayo attacks the fairways Credit: UGU

During the semi-final showdown last month, Rugumayo eliminated Abraham Ainemani via sudden death on the first hole following a tie in the 18 holes’ competition.

Opio, on the other hand ejected Rodell Gaita 1 up, with victory on the 17th hole.

Silver Opio

Singleton is the headline sponsor of this championship since 2017 with the exception of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic era.

The other partners include Rwandair, Motorola, DSTV, Motorola HTC Hub, Case Medical Care, NCBA Bank and Riders’ Lounge, Entebbe, among others.

This will be the 6th outing this year following grueling action since February 2022.

Singleton Match Play Challenge Past Winners: