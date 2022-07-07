Uganda’s multi-decorated long distance athlete Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei is a role model and a big inspiration to billions of people in the entire world.

From the young and aged, males and females, varying races to tribes, Cheptegei is respected, adored and worshiped.

Among the active young sportsmen he has inspired is Uganda’s teenage long distance athlete Victor Cherotich.

Cherotich, 15, is a gold, silver and bronze medalist at different world schools’ events held in Serbia and France.

Victor Cherotich happily shows off his bronze medal in the 1500m event at the 2022 ISF Championship in Normandy, France (Credit: David Isabirye)

The Kween district born athlete openly confessed during an interview with Kawowo Sports.

“For sure, Joshua Cheptegei has inspired me to be the person I am today” Cherotich opened up.

“He has worked hard and proved to us all that achieving is a reality with continuous diligence and commitment” he added.

Cherotich won gold medal during the competitive 1500m race at the 2021 World Schools Sports Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

He was then on the podium at the 2022 ISF Games in Normandy, France with a silver in the 3000m.

Then, he won a bronze during the 1500m ( 3:57:62) under rainy and windy conditions at Caen stadium, France.

Victor Cherotich (left) recieves the May 2022 Fortebet Real Stars Award from Dominic Otucet, President of Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) at Lugogo [Credit: David Isabirye]

Humble background:

Cherotich hails from Kapnurkut village in Kween district, about 260 KM from the capital city, Kampala.

He is the 6th born-child in the family of 12, of Patrick Rotich and Annet Chesakit.

Education:

Cherotich commenced his elementary education at Chemanga Primary School in Kween where he also completed his primary leaving examinations.

He is currently in senior three at Chemanga Seed Secondary School.

The focused young athlete acknowledges having started his running career at the age of 7 while in primary school.

“I started running quite young and I did not look back. Every day, I wake up, I look up to my role model, Joshua Chepetegi. I train every morning before I go to school and in the evening. I want to be a world champion one day and surely, I will make it” Cherotich dreams.

Like his role model, Cherotich aspires to run at global competitions as the World Athletics Championships, Diamond League, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

An excited Joshua Cheptegei shows off the treasured Olympic Gold medal he won in the 5000m race Credit: Christel Saneh

He is comfortable at most long distance races from 1500m, 5000m, 10,000m to the cross country.

Cherotich is a member of Jocdef Athletics Club in Kween district.

He was recently named as the May 2022 Fortebet Real Stars Award winner by Real Stars Sports Agency.

Should he maintain the strict work ethic, determination, courage and passion, Cherotich is surely destined for greater heights in life.