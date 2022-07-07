The Singleton Match Play Challenge Season 6:

Professionals – Saturday, 9th July 2022

Final: Ronald Rugumayo Vs Silver Opio

Ronald Rugumayo Vs Silver Opio Third Place play-off: Abraham Ainemani Vs Rodell Gaita

*At Entebbe Golf Club

The Singleton Golf Challenge season VI series will climax on Saturday, 9th July 2022 at the par 71 lake side Entebbe club.

Whereas the main focus and attention will be on the main championship between Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore against Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira, the professional event shall also close business.

The two main men that remain standing are Ronald Rugumayo and Silver Opio.

These shall be battling for the biggest percentage of the Shs. 15,000,000 package staked by the sponsors, Uganda Breweries Limited under the Singleton brand.

Ronald Rugumayo (left) celebrates with his caddie during a previous professional tournament that he won in Fort Portal

“I am mentally and physically ready for the battle at hand. I have been training well and set to give my best shot coming to the final” Rugumayo, who has had a stellar performance since turning professional revealed.

Rugumayo is favourite in this contest coming with oozing form but it will never be a walk in the park as Opio is playing on a familiar home course.

During the semi-final showdown last month, Rugumayo eliminated Abraham Ainemani via sudden death on the first hole following a tie in the 18 holes’ competition.

Opio, on the other hand ejected Rodell Gaita 1 up, with victory on the 17th hole.

Silver Opio is a silent assasin on the golf course

For the third place position, Ainemani will play against Rodell.

Meanwhile, the main finale in the challenge will be in the amateur ranks.

The pair of Tumwine and Borore locks horns against Ndase and Akatuhurira.

Tumwine and Borore had eliminated Brian Cable and James O’Sullivan, their victory coming via the sudden death play-off.

Ndase and Akatuhurira shredded off competition from the golfing couple Charles Kagombe and Edrae Kagombe.

The best pair on the day shall be rewarded with an all-expense paid for trip to the Dubai Desert Classic come January 2023 courtesy of RwandAir.

To spice up the end, there will be a full course in the subsidiary category.

These will play for the available prizes at stake on the day.

Singleton is the headline sponsor of this championship since 2017.

The other partners include Rwandair, Motorola, DSTV, Case Medical Care, NCBA Bank and Riders’ Lounge, Entebbe.

The 19th hole experience will be a black tie event dubbed a “A night at the Oscars” as the golfers and guests will wine and dine till late.