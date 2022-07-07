Yassar Mugerwa has come out to deny agreeing mutually to terminate his KCCA FC contract.

The midfielder signed a two year contract with the Kasasiro at the start of last season but is among the eight players the club has confirmed releasing just one year into the contract.

See more CLUB STATEMENT! pic.twitter.com/urCA87tu9C — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) July 6, 2022

In a statement released by KCCA FC, Mugerwa mutually terminated his contract.

“Yassar Mugerwa – (Mutually Terminated) – Yassar joined KCCA FC at the start of the 2021/22 season. He signed for two years until 2023. The club has terminated the contract.”

However, just moments after the 13-time champions released the statement, Mugerwa posted on his twitter account.

“I am a graduate who understands what “mutually terminated” means.”

See more I am graduate who understands what “mutually terminated”means — Mugerwa Yassar (@YassarMugerwa) July 6, 2022

He also followed it with “Knowledge becomes power only when we put it into use.” while on Facebook, he regarded the statement as ‘Fake’

See more Knowledge becomes power only when we put it into use. — Mugerwa Yassar (@YassarMugerwa) July 7, 2022

According to reliable sources, Mugerwa still demands part of his sign on fees and isn’t happy with the club letting him go without fulfilling their part.