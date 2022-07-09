Uganda and Kenya rugby fans have been at loggerheads with each other for most of this year over which country is better than the other at the moment. While the results have swung either way, the most talked-about have been Uganda’s victory in the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens in Uganda and most recently, Kenya’s whitewash in the Rugby Africa Men’s Cup in France.

Citizens on both sides of the Elgon Cup have been wishing for an opportunity to settle the scores, and as fate would have it, the Rugby Cranes Sevens and Kenya Shujaa are destined for another crack at it.

The East African rivals were drawn in the same pool for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Uganda and Kenya are in Pool D alongside Australia and Jamaica.

Commonwealth Games (Birmingham 2022) Pools:

Pool A: New Zealand, England, Samoa, Sri Lanka.

New Zealand, England, Samoa, Sri Lanka. Pool B: South Africa, Scotland, Tonga, Malaysia.

South Africa, Scotland, Tonga, Malaysia. Pool C: Fiji, Canada, Wales, Zambia.

Fiji, Canada, Wales, Zambia. Pool D: Australia, Kenya, Uganda, Jamaica.

Australia are the on-form nation and favourites to clinch gold having won the 2022 World Rugby Sevens Series title.

Last outing at the Commonwealth Games

Last time out at the Gold Coast, Australia in 2018, Uganda were in Pool D with Fiji, Wales and Sri Lanka. The Rugby Cranes Sevens played three games – won one and lost two, the win coming against Sri Lanka in their last match at the event. They were unable to progress to the knockout stage.

Uganda’s Results at Gold Coast:

Wales 31-05 Uganda

Fiji 54-00 Uganda

Uganda 33-10 Sri Lanka

Head coach Tolbert Onyango, in an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports earlier this week, said that the target in Birmingham will be to win at least two games and qualify for the knockouts.

The pools for Rugby Sevens at #B2022 are now out!🏉



Tickets to see all the action at Coventry Stadium are still available, get yours now👇 https://t.co/o1UAgZ1T0P pic.twitter.com/GaA4F6kk8h — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 8, 2022

The Rugby Sevens will be played at the Coventry Stadium, Coventry from July 29-31.