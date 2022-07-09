The power of sports brands is often associated with excellence on and off the field of play.

The strength of brands is weighed by the popularity, appeal, sporting excellence and conduct of the sports personalities in the box.

OneTEX Pro Gloves company has continued to identify talented goalkeepers to associate and market their brand.

The latest goalkeeper identified and handed the ambassadorial role is 26-year-old Richard Anyama of Arua Hill Sports Club.

OneTEX Pro Gloves is excited to officially reveal Arua Hill SC goalkeeper Anyama Richard as its brand ambassador. OneTEX Pro Gloves statement

Richard Anyama signs the OneTEX Pro Gloves contract

Anyama was arguably the most outstanding goalkeeper from the 2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season with the most clean sheets (11) in the 18 matches he featured in.

The goalkeeper will be wearing the latest OneTEX Pro brand of goalkeeping gloves for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

Anyama expressed delight upon taking on the offer as he envisages the improvement of his personal game.

I am excited to be joining OneTEX Pro as an ambassador. I know this will help me do better and improve my game. This is great brand. This is also an opportunity for me to work harder. Richard Anyama, Goalkeeper – Arua Hill Sports Club

For his achievements in the season, Anyama was named the 2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League Goalkeeper of the season.

Consequently, he was also named in the 2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League Best XI team.

Richard Anyama shows the golden gloves award for the 2020-2021 StarTimes FUFA Big League

The previous season (2020-2021) Anyama was named the StarTimes FUFA Big League Best Goalkeeper as Arua Hill Sports Club finished unbeaten to get promoted to the top tier league.

For starters, OneTex Pro range of gloves is a popular brand of goalkeeping gloves and is already worn solidly by goalkeepers in East Africa.