

Umar Dauda and Hamza Lwanga pulled a surprising finish registering their first career national rally victory in what was an eventful Fort Portal rally.

Dauda, who was barely tipped for victory this weekend consolidated his drive were top contenders fell on the wayside.

The Mitsubishi VI driver started the final day in sixth position. He steadily moved to the top five and later held on for the win when Duncan Mubiru retired and Clubman rally driver Mike Mukula covered his percentage of the rally.

“I am very happy for this win. We never expected to win the event at all.

“Our goal was to finish in top five and then we found ourselves in a position to fight for the win,” said Dauda in an interview with Hapasport.

Umar Dauda | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Dauda claimed the victory having posted 1hr 25mins and 38seconds.

The victory he admits was a carefully attained one.

“The car had issues even before the rally. We tried to fix a few but couldn’t do much.

“But we decided to just take it the way it is and focus on staying on road and target that top five finish,” he added.

Jonas Kasiime took second place. He was 11seconds behind the winner.

Jonas Kansiime | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Mark Lubega and Daniel Mbabazi landed their first NRC podium and best career finish as they sealed the podium positions.

Mark Lubega | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Peter Kalule finished fourth followed by Byron Rugomoka in fifth overall.

Oscar Ntambi yet again topped the two-wheel drive category behind rival Ibrahim Lubega and Godfrey Nsereko in third.

Current NRC leader Ponsiano Lwakataka had engine misfire ending the rally after two stages on Saturday.

Ronald Sebuguzi dropped out in his newly acquired Ford Fiesta Proto when an oil pump failure ended any hopes of a rally finish this year in four races.

Rally leader Duncan Mubiru suffered a broken differential that ended every chance of winning the rally and clawing back into the championship race.

The next round will be in Sembabule next month.