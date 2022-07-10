The Singleton Match Play Challenge Season 6:

Professionals:

Final: Silver Opio 1UP over Ronald Rugumayo

Silver Opio 1UP over Ronald Rugumayo Third Place play-off: Rodell Gaita 7/6 Over Abraham Ainemani

Silver Opio optimally utilized the local knowledge of the home course to win the professionals category during the 2022 Singleton Golf Challenge in Entebbe.

Opio overcame Ronald Rugumayo with one hole to play during the match play format to claim the biggest share of the total kitty (15,000,000) from the sponsors.

“I am very happy for this victory. I have been training well and it paid off. I thank my comrade for the spirited display. I also wish to thank all the sponsors and partners” Opio revealed.

Silver Opio (second right) holds the dummy cheque presented to him [Credit: David Isabirye]

The celebrations for Silver Opio on the podium (Credit: David Isabirye)

Rodell Gaita won over Abraham Ainemani 7/6 in the third place play off.

The professionals shared the total package of Shs. 15,000,000 with Opio taking at least 6,000,000.

Meanwhile, Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira won the main championship with one hole to play.

The duo overcame a hard fighting pair of Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore to claim the overall prize – return air tickets to Dubai to watch the 2023 Dubai classics.

Over 250 golfers featured in the subsidiary category with the outstanding players rewarded in their different groups.

For the 6th year running, Singleton has been the headline sponsor of this championship since 2017.

The other partners include Rwandair, Motorola, DSTV, Case Medical Care, NCBA Bank and Riders’ Lounge, Entebbe.

The 19th hole experience was black tie event dubbed a “A night at the Oscars” as the golfers and guests will wined and dined till late.

Afrigo Band entertained the guests and golfers.