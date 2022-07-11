Zambia’s Zesco United have announced completing the signing of Arua Hill forward Alfred Leku.

The forward who has featured previously for Express and Onduparaka has signed a one year contract with the Zambian giants.

“ZESCO United is delighted to announce the signing of Ugandan striker, Alfred Leku on a 1-year deal subject to completing medicals…,” read a statement on the club website.

“Leku is expected to beef up ZESCO United’s striking force following the retirement of veteran striker Winston Kalengo.”

Other Ugandans plying their trade in Zambia include Yasin Mugabi (Red Arrows) and teammate Keziron Kizito who also recently joined Zesco United.

Davis Kasirye and Umar Kasumba are the other Ugandans that have previously played for the club.