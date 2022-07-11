The final lists for the CAF Awards 2022 have been released with star names making the short list ahead of the July 21 celebration in Rabat.

Reigning player of the Year Sadio Mane (Senegal and Bayern Munich), former winners Riyad Mahrez (Algeria and Manchester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool), Afcon 2021 top scorer Vicente Aboubakar (Cameroon and Al Nasr) as well as Sebastien Haller (Ivory Coast and Dortmund) among others.

The coaches’ list has Pitso Mosimane (former Al Ahly), Afcon winner Aliou Cisse, Carlos Queiroz, Tom Saintfiet and Walid Regragui have made the final cut.

The Player of the Year and Interclub Player of the Year has 10 nominees each, whist the Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, National Team of the Year and Club of the Year has five (5) nominees each.

The winners of each category will be decided by a voting panel made up of CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, Head Coaches & Captains of Member Associations and clubs involved at the group stage of the Interclub competitions for the 2021/22 season.

The women’s categories final short list with be announced in due course.

Full List of Nominees (in alphabetical order by Member Association):

Player of the Year (Men)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon & Olympique Lyonnais)

Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon & Al Nassr)

Sebastien Haller (Cote d’Ivoire & Ajax)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Paris Saint-Germain)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Tiago Azulao (Petro Atletico)

Karim Konate (ASEC Mimosas)

Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly)

Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly)

Percy Tau (Al Ahly)

Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly)

Achraf Dari (Wydad Athletic Club)

Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Athletic Club)

Zouheir El Moutaraji (Wydad Athletic Club)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso & Lorient)

Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg)

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana & Rennes)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Metz)

Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Carlos Queiroz (Egypt)

Pitso Mosimane (Al Ahly)

Tom Saintfiet (The Gambia)

Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

National Team of the Year

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Egypt

Morocco

Senegal

Club of the Year