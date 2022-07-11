Singleton Match play Golf Challenge Season VI:

Main championship:

Champions: Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira

Runners up: Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore

Professionals:

Winner : Silver Opio

: Silver Opio Runners up: Ronald Rugumayo

The curtains for the 2022 Singleton match play golf challenge were majestically brought down on Saturday, 9th July at Entebbe Club.

The aggressive pair of Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira emerged as champions.

Code-named as “P-Squad”, Ndase and Akatuhurira overcame the hard-fighting Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore (1 up) with victory coming on the 17th hole of the 7-month championship.

Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira celebrate on the podium

“We are humbled for this victory. We worked hard as a team and the bond did the magic. We were the pair with most wins in the tournament. The hardest part came in the final where we were taken until the 17th hole” Ndase, a medical doctor and member of Entebbe club revealed.

His counterpart Akatuhurira, a member of Namulonge golf club attributed the victory to the self-belief component between the two.

Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira recieve the dummy airticket and main trophy

“After meeting up in Jinja, we liked each other’s game. We built a formidable team chemistry and the self-belief that pushed us thus far” Akatuhurira remarked.

The winning pair was rewarded with trophies and other goodies as well as a fully paid expense trip to the Dubai Desert Classic that will happen in January 2023.

Patrick Ndase chips from the sand bunker

Pro golfer Silver Opio shows off the prize given to him (Credit: David Isabiry)

Meanwhile, in the professionals’ category, Silver Opio edged Ronald Rugumayo 1up to claim the biggest percentage of the UGX15M kitty.

A number of golfers received trophies under the subsidiary category.

Afrigo Band entertained the guests and golfers until late night.

Joanita Kawalya of the Afrigo Band entertains the guests

Sponsors and partners:

This challenge is well facilitated led by Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) under the Singleton Whiskey brand.

Other partners are RwandAir, DSTV, NCBA, HTC Hub and Riders Lounge Entebbe.

Singleton Match Play Challenge All Winners (main event):

2022: Philemon Akatuhurira and Patrick Ndase

2021: Wasn’t completed (Covid-19 Lockdown)

2020: Innocent Nahabwe and Luwum Adoch

2019: Richard Lutwama and Robert Busingye

2018: Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kesiime

2017: Isaac Mariera and John Muchiri