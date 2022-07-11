New York Red Bulls Coach Gerhard Struber is confident Ugandan international Steven Sserwadda has the qualities to succeed in the MLS.

The former U-20 international was handed a three year contract by the club after impressing while with New York Red Bulls II, a side currently managed by former Cranes Captain Ibrahim Sekagya.

“What we’ve seen from Steven over the last couple of months has been very exciting,” Gerhard Struber told the club website.

He fits into our style of play, and we have seen that in his appearances over the last month and believe that he can succeed at the MLS level. Gruber

Sserwadda a former KCCA midfielder also got praises from the club’s Sporting Director Denis Hamlett.

“Steven is a dynamic young player that we have seen develop during his time with New York Red Bulls II and we are excited to add him to our roaster,” said Hamlett

In his time with the club, we have seen the promising qualities he possesses, and we are looking forward to having him on the field with us. Hamlett

He now joins a host of former Ugandans to have played in the MLS including Sulaiman Tenywa, Sekagya and Mike Azira among others.