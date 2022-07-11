WAFCON 2022

Quarterfinal Fixtures

Zambia vs Senegal

Morocco vs Botswana

Nigeria vs Cameroon

South Africa vs Tunisia

The group stage at the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations successfully came to an end on Sunday with teams in Group C playing their final games.

Therefore, the results from Sunday’s games confirmed the fixtures for the Quarterfinals.

Hosts Morocco who topped Group A with maximum points (9) will face Botswana.

Botswana despite losing their final group game against neighbours South Africa progressed to the last 8, coming as one of the best third placed teams.

Reigning Champions Nigeria defeated Burundi 4-0 to secure second place in Group C and thus land Cameroon in the knockout stage.

The Super Falcons despite losing their opening group game to South Africa and missing key striker Asisat Oshoala eventually picked vital wins against Botswana and Burundi to advance.

In the other quarterfinal fixtures South Africa will face Tunisia while Zambia will play Senegal.