Busoga Masaza Cup 2022 | Football Results – Match Day 6:

Bukooli Namayingo 3-0 Busiki

Busiki Budiope 0-2 Buzaya

Buzaya Kigulu 2-1 Bunho Bunanumba

Bunho Bunanumba Bukooli Bugiri 2-1 Bulamogi

Bulamogi Bukono 0-1 Bugabula

Bugabula Luuka 0-0 Bugweri

The 2022 Busoga Masaza Cup tournament had the second round resume over the weekend with six matches played at different venues.

A total of 12 goals were scored in the six games played on Sunday, 10th July 2022 and the subsequent day.

Bukooli Namayingo had the biggest victory, winning 3-0 over Busiki at Namayingo primary school playground.

Iduuma Odenga scored a brace in the 68th and 71st minutes.

Hassan Bidondole had found the opener as early as the 7th minute.

At Buyende Primary school playground, Budiope fell at home 0-2 to visiting Buzaya.

A goal in either half inspired Buzaya to this victory with both goals coming through Geofrey Isoloza in the 3rd and 40th minutes.

Kigulu humbled visiting Bunho Bunanumba 2-1 at the Iganga Ssaza playground.

Moses Kasule opened the scoring business in the 21st minute for Kigulu.

Samuel Napera brought the game level on the half hour mark as the first ended 1-goal apiece.

Jamiru Mukungu restored Kigulu’s lead with a 56th minute strike.

At Hindocha primary school playground, Bukooli Bugiri edged visitors Bulamogi 2-1.

Bukooli Bugiri took a first half lead through James Innocent Matege who scored in the 12th minute.

Bulamogi brought the game level through Dasani Bwamiki 9 minutes into the second half.

Shabina Mugere found the winner for Bukooli Bugiri with 17 minutes left on the clock.

Rajab Waiswa was the hero for Bugabula as he netted the all-important goal during their 1-0 win on the road at the Ivukula sub county playground.

Meanwhile, only one game failed to produce any goal per side.

This was the Luuka, Bugweri goalless stalemate at Luuka District headquarters playground.

The tournament is organized by the Busoga Kingdom sports ministry.

Telecommunications giants MTN Uganda bankroll this tournament alongside Mayuge sugar company.