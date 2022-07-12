3rd Africa Zone IV Golf Championship:

Wednesday, 13th July 2022 (Official practice round & Flag raising ceremony)



Thursday, 14th – Saturday, 16th July 2022 (Competition Days *Stroke play)



*At Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo – Uganda



Joseph Cwinyaai will captain the Uganda national golf team at the 2022 Africa Zone IV Golf championship.



The handicap four golfer nick-named “Okadda” is a member of Tooro Golf Club.



Joseph Cwinya-ai

He is part of the four-man team that also has Denis Asaba, Godfrey Nsubuga and Michael Alunga under the head coach Flavia Namakula.



Cwinyaai has openly expressed the readiness to lead the team as they fight aggressively to win on home turf.



“We are more than ready for anything that comes across out way we shall deal with it accordingly. Personally, I am ready to lead my fellow teammates” Cwinyaai, the reigning Uganda Golf Amateur open champion reveals.



Michael Alunga

Godfrey Dunstan Nsubuga

Denis Styles Asaba

Head coach Namakula is unfazed by the pressure playing at home.



“The players are quite experienced. There is no any sort of pressure and we shall play our game to win” Namakula, a female golf professional remarked.



The team has been training at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course since last week.



Uganda will take on old rivals Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda and Ethiopia.



Uganda won the previous two editions; 2018 (Nyali) and 2019 (Burundi).



Program:



The official practice round will be held on Wednesday, 13th July 2022 for all the teams.



This will be followed by the official flag raising ceremony later on in the evening.



The first of the three rounds competition will tee off on Thursday, 14th July 2022.



The subsequent two rounds will come the following day and officially climax on Saturday, 16th July 2022 to make 54-holes action.



The championship returns after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa leads the cast of sponsors for the event organized by Uganda Golf Union.



Other partners include; Pepsi, R&A, Case Medical Care, CASA Solada and Pinnacle Security.