3rd Africa Zone IV Golf Championship:

Wednesday, 13 th July 2022 (Official practice round & Flag raising ceremony)

(Official practice round & Flag raising ceremony) Thursday, 14th – Saturday, 16th July 2022 (Competition Days *Stroke play)

*At Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo (Uganda)

Team Kenya is on a mission possible at the 2022 Africa Zone IV Golf Championship that will be held at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa facility in Kigo, Uganda.

The five-man team is led by the team manager Philip Ochola, also Vice chairman of Kenya Golf Union.

Philip Ochola, team manager of Kenya national golf team (Credit: David Isabirye)

John Lejirma, handicap 1 is a member of Kenya Railway Golf Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

The players include captain Dennis Maara (Limuru Golf Club), John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club), Adel Balala (Nyali Golf Club) and Kiambu club’s Michael Karanga.

The Kenyan team checked in at the Lake Victoria Serena Resort Hotel on Tuesday morning, moments after arrival at Entebbe International Airport.

Adel Balala plays off handicap 2. He is a member of Nyali Golf Club in Mombasa (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team captain Denis Maara. He is handicap 0 and a member of Limuru Golf Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team manager Ochola underlined their mission of traveling to Uganda, to win the title.

“We are here (in Uganda) to win the title, nothing else. The players we have are good and experienced.” Ochola revealed.

Kenya will need to produce their A game to outwit hosts Uganda, who have won the previous two editions; 2018 (Nyali) and 2019 (Burundi).

The other four countries in the championship are; Tanzania, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Burundi.

Michael Karanga, handicap 2 is a member of Kiambu Golf Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

Program:

The official practice round will be held on Wednesday, 13th July 2022 for all the teams.

This will be followed by the official flag raising ceremony later on in the evening.

The first of the three rounds competition will tee off on Thursday, 14th July 2022.

The subsequent two rounds will come the following day and officially climax on Saturday, 16th July 2022 to make 54-holes action.

The championship returns after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s team is coached by female golf professional Flavia Namakula.

The team has the likes of Joseph Cwinyaai (captain), Godfrey Nsubuga, Dennis Asaba and on-form Michael Alunga, currently ranked number two on the Kenya amateur radar.

Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa leads the cast of sponsors for the event organized by Uganda Golf Union.

Other partners include; Pepsi, R&A, Case Medical Care, CASA Solada and Pinnacle Security.