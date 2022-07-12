Vipers SC have sealed their third signing in DR Congo midfielder Olivier Osomba Omadjondo who also starred for Kiira Young close to ten years ago.

The defensive midfielder joins on a three year contract from Burundi’s Aigle Noir where he featured for only a single season.

Osomba in action against Police in 2013 while featuring for Kiira Young Credit: File Photo

Speaking to the club media, Osomba who has also played in his home country, Tunisia, Bahrain and Rwanda couldn’t hide his excitement and promised to give his best.

“I’m really happy and delighted to be here at Vipers SC. It’s a massive club and l promise to give my best,” Osomba told Vipers Media in his first interview.

See more 𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋!



We are pleased to announce the signing of defensive midfielder, Olivier Osomba.



Welcome to the Venoms, Osomba! ❤️



Read more ⤵️#VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream https://t.co/kadwlyXHcG — 𝐔𝐏𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝟓 (@VipersSC) July 12, 2022

“It’s a pleasure to be here in Uganda and I’m very happy to be a part of this great club. And l thank the club for giving me this opportunity.”

Osomba has previously played for AS Nyuki on two stints, Kiira Young (Uganda) AS Dauphins Noirs, Tunisia’s US Tataounie, Al Najma of Bahrain, Rwanda’s Etincelles and recently Aigle Noir of Burundi.

He becomes the third Congolese born player to join Vipers after Clovis Mbayi and Ceaser Manzoki.

He is the Venoms’ third official signing of the window after left back Isa Mubiru and midfielder Marvin Joseph Youngman from UPDF and Soltilo Bright Stars respectively.

The UPL champions are expected to announce another foreigner in a goalkeeper and former Pyramids winger Lumala Abdu in the near future as they build a team they want to compete favourably on the continent.