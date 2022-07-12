Express FC forward Eric Kambale is close to joining Sudan’s Al Merriekh. He trained with the club on Monday and has been impressive with the deal expected to be complete before end of week [Sports Nation]

Kambale travelled to Sudan along with his club CEO Isaac Mwesigwa over the weekend.

URA are interested in signing Wakiso Giants’ left back Simon Namwanja. He is viewed as a replacement for departed Arafat Galiwango [SK 13 Sports]

Former Wakiso Giants and Express FC coach Kefa Kisala is linked with a yet to be named club in the Tanzania Premier League [Grace Mbabazi]

Soltilo Bright Stars are expected to unveil Asaph Mwebaze as their new head coach after failing to agree on a permanent contract with Paul Kiwanuka who helped them survive relegation last season while on interim [Swift Sports]

Police FC midfielder Yusuf Ssozi is a subject of interest from UPL giants SC Villa and Express FC as well as Tanzania’s Dodoma [Grace Mbabazi]

URA and BUL are keenly following Soltilo Bright Stars goalkeeper Simon Tamale who has not renewed his contract his contract with the Stars [SK 13 Sports]

Tanzania’s Simba are interested in signing Vipers midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga who announced he won’t play at Kitende next season. The player was however among those present as the club started preps for next season [Grace Mbabazi]

Reports have also linked the highly rated budding Ugandan international to unknown clubs in France.

Al Merriekh and Al Hilal of Sudan have expressed their desire to sign Ceaser Manzoki from Vipers. Simba SC of Tanzania is however his most likely destination if he quits the UPL champions [Grace Mbabazi]

Meanwhile, Kawowo Sports has learnt that Vipers SC spent over 55 million on the signing of Joseph Marvin Youngman from Soltilo Bright Stars with the club receiving 35 million while the rest went to the player as sign on fees.