Match Summary | Uganda vs. PNG

Uganda 160/4

PNG 161/2

PNG won by 8 wickets

In their first-ever meeting in T20 cricket, PNG laid down the marker making it look so easy in pursuit of 160, beating Uganda by 8 wickets.

It was the first loss for Uganda at the Global T20 World Cup Qualifiers but a game that had great positives, especially Uganda’s batting.

PNG won the toss and elected to bowl first with Uganda using an unchanged line-up from the one that defeated Hong Kong by two wickets. Roger Mukasa and Ronak Patel didn’t last long but a third-wicket partnership of 108 runs between Riazat Ali Shah (48) and Simon Ssesazi (78) put Uganda in a commanding position to post a good total of 160/4. However, both set batters fell with 12 balls left, and this cost Uganda a few runs with only 20 runs fetched by the final two batters for Uganda.

In defense of their total Uganda didn’t get off to a good start with PNG easily cruising over the required rate of eight runs and until Frank Nsubuga picked up two wickets to stop the leaking of runs.

However, that was the only joy for Uganda as PNG captain Assad Valla (93) and Sese Bau (41) took the game away from the Ugandans with a fine batting display. Assad Valla led from the front hitting 6 sixes and 7 boundaries en route to a well-timed knock of 93 that made chasing 160 very easy as they had 18 balls to spare.

Assa Vala of Papua New Guinea hit seven fours and six sixes on his way to an unbeaten 93 runs.

Coach Laurence Mahatlane who just joined the team after missing the first game is upbeat despite the defeat.

There is very little shame in losing to an ODI nation but the boys put on one of the best batting displays I have seen since I took the job. We were alittle short with the ball skill wise but our destiny remains in our hands and Thursday will be a very important game for us. Laurence Mahatlane – Cricket Cranes Head Coach

Uganda’s loss means that PNG has an interest in the final second place for Group B, Netherlands are virtually through to the semifinals but PNG plays Hong Kong in their final game while Uganda will be taking on the Netherlands.

The teams take a break tomorrow and action continues on Thursday.