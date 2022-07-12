Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers SC are far from putting an end to their spending spree in the transfer market if the latest trend is anything to go by.

The Venoms have on Tuesday afternoon confirmed the arrival of Congolese goalkeeper Alfred Macumu Mudekereza on a three-year deal, bringing the total of new signings to four.

Mudekereza was unveiled on the same day with fellow countryman Olivier Osomba.

With Vipers’ target set at performing well in the CAF Champions League, Mudekereza arrives from OC Bukawa Dawa (DR Congo) to beef up the goalkeeping docket that already has Fabien Mutombora, Derrick Kiggundu and Mutwalibu Magolofa.

“Vipers SC have completed the signing of Congolese Alfred Macumu Mudekereza on a free transfer,” reads a statement on the club website.

The 29-year-old shot stopper expressed delight in joining Vipers and cannot wait to get started.

“I’m feeling very happy, really happy to be here and to work in this great club and ready to start doing my stuff on the pitch as soon as possible,” he told Vipers Media. “I’m very ambitious, l come here to try to win everything, to try to push from the first minute and to make us better. Obviously l want to win more. I come here to fight for all the competitions. We have many competitions ahead – we’re going to fight for everything,” he added.

The other new arrivals at Vipers SC include left back Issa Mubiru and midfielder Marvin Joseph Youngman from UPDF FC and Soltilo Bright Stars FC respectively.