3rd Africa Zone IV Golf Championship:

Wednesday, 13 th July 2022 (Official practice round & Flag raising ceremony)

(Official practice round & Flag raising ceremony) Thursday, 14th – Saturday, 16th July 2022 (Competition Days *Stroke play)

*At Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa

With a few hours to the official tee-off for the 2022 Africa Zone IV Golf Championship in Uganda, the different teams confirmed their respective squads.

The opening round tees off on Thursday, 14th July at the 18-hole Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa championship course in Kigo.

The hosts (Uganda) team will be captained by Joseph Cwinyaai, a handicap four golfer from Tooro Golf club.

Joseph Cwinyaai watches his ball in flight after tee off

“We are more than ready for anything that comes across out way we shall deal with it accordingly. Personally, I am ready to lead my fellow teammates” Cwinyaai, the reigning Uganda Golf Amateur open champion reveals.

Michael Alunga

Godfrey Nsubuga

The other three players are Michael Alunga (Tooro Golf Club), Godfrey Nsubuga (Mehta Golf Club, Lugazi), and Denis Styles Asaba (Tooro Golf Club).

Female golf professional Flavia Namakula is head coach.

Flavia Namakula (Credit: David Isabirye)

L-R: Phillip Ochola (Team manager), Michael Karanga, Adel Balala, Dennis Maara (captain) and John Lejirma [Credit: David Isabirye]

Kenya:

Current Kenya stroke play champion Dennis Maara (Limuru Golf Club) is skipper of the Kenyan national golf team.

His other teammates are Adel Balala (Nyali Golf Club), Michael Karanga (Kiambu Golf Club) and John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club).

Philip Ochola is team manager. Ochola is also the vice president of Kenya Golf Union.

Rwanda:

Felix Dusabe, Allain Niyonkuru, Alphonse Kwizera and Emmanuel Rutayisire will represent Rwanda.

Joseph Semwaga is the Rwanda head coach.

Burundi:

Team Burundi has Saidi Toyi, Salum Hakizimana, Abdoul Rahman Rukundo and Makwaya Hakizimana.

Kudra Hahimana is the head coach.

Ethiopia:

The horn of Africa nation has assembled Tilaye Getane, Haile Akilu, Binyam Slissie and Haile Negusse.

Elias is the team leader.

Tanzania:

Experienced Joseph Victor leads the cast of the Tanzanian team alongside Ally Isanzu, George Sembi and Dawdi Isiaka.

Bryson Nyenza is head coach.

Six countries will take part in this tournament that ends on Saturday, 16th July 2022.

Uganda will take on old rivals Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda and Ethiopia.

Uganda won the previous two editions; 2018 (Nyali) and 2019 (Burundi) and will be targeting a treble of titles on home soil.

Program:

The official practice round was held on Wednesday, 13th July 2022 for all the teams and official flag raising ceremony.

The first of the three rounds competition will tee off on Thursday, 14th July 2022.

The subsequent two rounds will come the following day and officially climax on Saturday, 16th July 2022 to make 54-holes action.

The championship returns after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa leads the cast of sponsors for the event organized by Uganda Golf Union.

Other partners include; Pepsi, R&A, Case Medical Care, CASA Solada and Pinnacle Security.

Delegations: