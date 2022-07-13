Uganda U-23 utility footballer Sadam Masereka departed for the United States of America (USA) on Tuesday night via KML Airlines from Entebbe International Airport.

The former Uganda U-17 and U-20 player earned an academic and athletic scholarship from Lindsey Wilson College in the USA.

He was admitted for a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and Management effective August 2022 until May 2026.

Masereka was seen off by family members led by the mother Mariam Bira and friends.

Sadam Masereka (second from right) with family members at the departures of Entebbe International Airport [Credit: David Isabirye]

“It is a bitter experience to say good bye but I have to say it. I have gone to work hard. I pray to Allah that all progresses well. I thank everyone who has helped me in this journey” Masereka bid farewell as he hugged the mother who shed tears of joy.

According to Anna Peterson, the Assistant Director of International Student Programs at Lindsey Wilson College, the school admitted Masereka after he met all standards for admission.

“After review and evaluation in the United State of his (Masereka) application, transcripts, or other records of courses taken and proof of financial responsibility, the student will be required to pursue a full program of study” Peterson revealed.

Lindsey Wilson College is a United Methodist College, based in Columbia – Kentucky.

For starters, Masereka is a product of the national Copa Coca cola championship (won the copa trophy with Buddo in 2018).

Sadam Masereka (second from right standing) with family members and friends moments before departure [Credit: David Isabirye]

Saddam Masereka (L) controls the ball from Police’s Duncan Sseninde at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala city (Photo by John Batanudde)

He has also played for the Uganda U-20 (Hippos) and now elevated to the U-23 (Kobs) team where he debuted during Uganda’s two international build up matches against Saudi Arabia in Riyadh city.

The total fund for the scholarship is $ 37089 (at least Ug.shs 136,504,284) for the entire duration of the course.

Of this, $26228 is dedicated to tuition and fees, $9686 is for living expenses and $1175 for insurance and books.

For clarity, no monies were effected to his personal funds.

Saddam Masereka on national team duty during the CECAFA U-20 tournament hosted in Gulu city

Saddan Masereka beats a Sudanese opponent during the CECAFA U-20 championship in Northern Uganda, Gulu.

Profile:

Full Names: Sadam Masereka

Sadam Masereka Date of Birth :9th September 2000

:9th September 2000 Place of Birth: Kasese District

Parents:

Father : Muhammad “Simon” Kule

: Muhammad “Simon” Kule Mother: Mariam Biira

Education:

Elementary: Kasese Primary, Kasese Muslim and Infant Preparatory School

Kasese Primary, Kasese Muslim and Infant Preparatory School Secondary Level: Lugazi Homeland Secondary School (S.1-S2), Buddo SSS (S3-S6)

Playing Positions: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11

Achievements:

Kasese District Champions (2009 -2012)

Nsangi Zone Football Champions with Buddo SSS (2014 – 2018)

Wakiso District Silver Medalist with Buddo SSS (2016-2018)

Copa Coca Cola – Gold Medalist with Buddo SSS (2018)

East Africa (FEASSSA) Football Gold Medalist with Buddo SSS (2018)

Wakiso District top scorer (2017) – 7 Goals and 5 Assists

*2019, 2020, 2021 (Club football with Nyamityobora, BUL, SC Villa (2021-2022)