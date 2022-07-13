MultiChoice Uganda officially unveiled its offering for the biggest and most revered football tournament, the 2022 World Cup at a press engagement held at the Motiv Studios.

This campaign was geared towards amplifying the feeling and excitement of the fans dubbed “It’s All Here” will see fans and footballers enjoy the one of the most sort after football events.

The entertainment at the launch of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Kampala, Uganda

Addressing guests at the launch, Lois Aber Kwikiriza, the Head of Marketing MultiChoice Uganda announced that MultiChoice Uganda through its DStv and GOtv will offer customers front row seats to the 2022 World Cup games.

As MultiChoice we pride ourselves in knowing that we are the official broadcasters of the 2022 World Cup, and the best stadium second to those in Qatar showing all 64 games of the World Cup tournament. I therefore would like to encourage our customers to purchase any of our DStv and GOtv bouquets so that no one is left behind in the fun. Lois Aber Kwikiriza, the Head of Marketing MultiChoice

In addition to the number of games that will be broadcasted, customers will stand a chance to win an assortment of gifts ranging from an all-expense paid trip to Qatar to watch the games, play stations, football playing kits, to mention but a few.

Research conducted by FIFA showed that the 2018 World Cup was viewed by over 3.57 billion people, close to half of the global population. This shows how much the tournament speaks to the entire household regardless of ages. Despite the fact that Uganda did not qualify to play in the World Cup, I know we are unified in routing for our brothers in countries like Ghana and Senegal to mention but a few. Additionally, statistics show us that this is sporting action enjoyed by everyone – and it is for these reasons that we are excited to be your TV partner of choice. Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda.

Guests share a light moment during the launch of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

She added that it is for this reason that closer to the World Cup, MultiChoice Uganda will be selling both DStv and GOtv decoders at a special price to make it easier for customers who would like to catch all 64 games to join the DStv and GOtv families.

Present at the MultiChoice Uganda World Cup launch was Coca-Cola Uganda, which will be partnering with the Pay TV to carry the action around Uganda and close to you if you are away from Kampala.

The World Cup games will be broadcasted live on our Supersport channels, on both GOtv and DStv.

This year’s tournament will attract over 32 countries all competing for the first position whose title holder’s France will be defending in Qatar.

The tournament will run from November 21 to December 18 2022.

Monday, November 21st will be the first game as the current AFCON champions Senegal will battle Netherlands.

The Groups: