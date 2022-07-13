Following a disappointing campaign with experienced lads, KCCA resorts to signing young promising players.

Morley Byekwaso signed Davis Kasirye, Patrick Kaddu, Yasser Mugerwa, Erisa Ssekisambu, Brian Kayanja, and Innocent Wafula among others in his first full season in charge but has since let many go.

In the current transfer window, the club has gone for youth save for Moses Waiswa.

On Monday, the Kasasiro unveiled defender Allan Enyou, a student at Dynamic SS adding to U-20 international Faisal Wabyona as well as rookie Said Mayanja.

Enyou, who was handed a five year contract, said that joining the 13-time champions is a dream come true.

“It is a dream come true to sign for this great club. Every local-young player’s dream is to feature for a club like KCCA FC and I am happy that I have achieved my dream,” he told the club website.

“Now is the time to work hard and prove that I deserve to be in this team. I know a number of players in the squad since I played against them in the FUFA Juniors League. I cannot wait to hit the ground running when the Pre-Season starts.”

He will be competing for a spot in the squad with the likes of Peter Magambo, John Revita, Dennis Iguma, and Geoffrey Wasswa Moses among other players.