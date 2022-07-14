Match: Uganda v Netherlands

Time: 10:00 EAT

Venue: Queens Sports Club

The fate of the Cricket Cranes still lies in their hands ahead of the all-important clash against the Dutch as they seek a semifinal place at the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

Uganda has managed to win one game against Hong Kong but lost to PNG by eight wickets. However, it is not all lost for the Cricket Cranes who can even afford a loss to the Netherlands, and with Hong Kong defeating PNG Uganda can sneak into the semifinals.

The easy route is picking the match points that would mean Uganda matches into the semifinals but ranked at number 19th in the World, the Dutch are among the favorites to win the tournament and are also an ODI nation.

Uganda put on a great batting show against PNG with Simon Ssesazi scoring 78 and Riazat Ali Shah giving good support scoring 48 but the bowling that set up the win against Hong Kong was very ordinary as PNG chased down 160 without even breaking a sweat.

Uganda will also be playing at Queens Sports Club for the first time while the Dutch have played all their group games at Queens.

The two sides will be meeting for first time in T20 cricket but the Dutch have a mental edge having won the 50-over duels between the sides in the past.

Uganda has used the same side for their two games and it will be interesting to see if Coach Laurence Mahatlane changes a few things.

The fate of the Ugandans is in their own hands but they have to overcome a dutch team that is flawless so far.