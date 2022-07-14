Ugandan forward Edward Kizza has joined Pittsburgh Riverhounds Sports Club, on loan from the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer (MSL).

Kizza’s deal to join the Hounds is pending USL and U.S. Soccer Federation approval.

Bob Lilley, Pittsburgh Riverhounds’ head coach has hailed the Ugandan.

Eddie is a player who has trained with our group in the past and excelled during his time at Pitt. He is a goal scorer with good movement, instincts, and finishing ability that we are excited to bring back to Pittsburgh.

With the addition of Kizza, the Hounds now have four former Pitt players on their active roster.

He joins former college teammates Robby Dambrot, Arturo Ordóñez and Shane Wiedtback in Pittsburgh.

Edward Kizza

The Hounds are in action again this Saturday when they travel to face New Mexico United for the first time in Albuquerque

For starters, Kizza was New England Revolution’s first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft and signed with the team after a successful three-year career at the University of Pittsburgh during which he scored 31 goals in 53 games.

In 2021, Kizza split time between the MLS team and New England Revolution II in USL League One.

He made 11 appearances with one assist for the New England Revolution and scored five goals in 12 games with the reserve side.

This season, Kizza began the year in the USL Championship on loan with Memphis 901 FC, where he played 111 minutes across eight appearances before begin recalled by New England.