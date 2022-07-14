Africa Zone IV Golf Championship 2022:

Standings after 2 Rounds (36 Holes):

Uganda – 5.5 Points

Kenya – 5.5 Points

Tanzania – 4.0 Points

Rwanda – 3-0 Points

Ethiopia – 1.5 Points

Burundi – 1.5 Points

It remains cut throat competition during the on-going Africa Zone IV Golf Championship at the picturesque Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course.

Hosts Uganda and traditional rivals Kenya are tied on 5.5 points after 36 holes of action during the opening two rounds.

Tanzania lies third on 4.0 points, Rwanda is fourth (3.0 points) as Ethiopia and Burundi share the joint 5th position with 1.5 points apiece.

Tilaye Getane following the flight of his ball during round two (Credit: David Isabirye)

Round one action:

Uganda drew the first blood with half a point lead (3.5) during the first round (18 holes).

Team captain Joseph Cwinya-ai was outstanding with level par 72, the best score during one round alongside Tanzania’s Dawdi Isiaka.

Godfrey Nsubuga (73) and Denis Asaba (77) were considered as the other two best scores.

Michael Alunga faded with 10-over par 82 during round two.

During round one, John Lejirma had the best Kenya’s score with 2-over 74.

Adel Balala and captain Dennis Maara had 75 and 76 respectively as Michael Karanga was not considered with 5-over 77.

Golfers and some fans in the gallery at Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa during the first day of the 2022 Africa Zone IV Golf Championship (Credit: David Isabirye)

Round two:

Kenya reacted swiftly with a phenomenal performance during the second round.

Karanga scored 3-under 69 to boss the round two individual scores.

Kenya’s other two outstanding scorers were Dennis Maara (73) and Balala (78).

Uganda’s captain Cwinya-ai bettered his round one score by a stroke to 1-under 71, Nsubuga deteriorated by 4 strokes to 5-over 77 and Asaba fell to 7-over 79 (from 77) for the three best scorers of the hosts.

“There is still a lot of golf to play and I believe by the end of the 72 holes, we shall be among the top two. We are focused to do our best” Cwinyaai who scored 9 birdies and 1 Eagle revealed.

Golf action during the second round at the 2022 Africa Zone IV championship (Credit: David Isabirye)

Rounds three and four on Friday, 15th July 2022 will complete the 72 holes in stroke play before Saturday’s finale in the match play format.

Uganda has won the previous two editions in 2018, hosted by Kenya and 2019 in Burundi.